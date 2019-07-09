Madumere Applauds President Buhari On Reappointment Of Sgf, Cos

The immediate past Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has hailed President Mohammadu Buhari for the reapportionment of Boss Gida Mustapher as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Abba Kyari as the Chief of Staff (COS) to the President respectively.

The former Deputy Governor made the statement while speaking to newsmen shortly after the announcement of their reappointment in Abuja.

According to him the duo have given good account of themselves.

"I heartily commend our President, Mohammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Boss Mustapher and Malam Abba Kyari. There is no doubt they merited their reappointment, having conducted themselves patriotically in the discharge of their duties. For the continuity of some of the front line policies of Mr. President, the duo would also have a lot in their hands."

Madumere also stated that they understand the passion and emotions of President Buhari towards certain core policies and would be able to interpret them appropriately so as to ensure a successful implementation for desired goals.

While asserting that the duo will play key roles in President Buhari's NEXT LEVEL AGENDA, he congratulated them on their reappointment, while wishing them best of luck in the discharge of their core responsibilities.