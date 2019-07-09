President Yoweri Museveni Don’t Let Stella Nyanzi Die In Jail

President Yoweri Museveni, let the world call you by any name but what is historically clear is that from your student days at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, the African world saw in you the spirit of a political messiah, your critics needs to see your historic work as a freedom fighter and in the area of Pan-Africanism. You remain that man who was all about black liberation and the empowerment of oppressed African nations.

Nationally, combatively and presidentially you worked against all elements of instability in Uganda, a country that was plagued by war and tyranny for much of its 37 years since gaining liberation from Britain.

For many who may have forgotten the introduction of universal primary education came through you, which guaranteed elementary schooling for children and your war against AIDS as well as politically empowering women remain part of your legacy.

African political historians and psychologists see a man who always stood as a regional power broker for your African neighbors.

The situations in Africa today are complex. But we keep transforming as a people and societies.

Mr. President, your wife, Janet Kataaha Museveni, an educationist and a humanitarian in a not too long-time taped video told the world she has forgiven Dr. Stella Nyanzi for her sensual and erotic approach to poetry which was much more negatively rained on the First Lady.,

Sir, as a man of traditions and of a biblical mind I say let it go, I mean the feelings of disrespect from the ill-mannered words by Nyanzy on your person.

Dr. Nyanzi who tragically lost her father and painfully lost her mother could be partly engaged in a cry for help but poetically and metaphorically expressing her inner pain as well as the pains of females in her own way.

Mr. President, reflectively she is just doing liberation related work which you planted except she is doing it in a different method.

In solidarity with your wife I say let her go!

Mr. President, I was born in Uromi, in Edo State of Nigeria and I have lived in the United States of America for decades where I schooled and currently a Forensic/Clinical Psychologist.

Also, as an academic I am familiar with your historical work in the areas of anti-colonialism and anti-black oppression, and many of us who are robust in African centered philosophy and Black psychology, admire your history of liberational work.

As an African freedom fighter who is now 74-year-old, I say take her as that daughter who is known for unusual, shocking, and impolite narratives about life.

Mr. President you are historically known for your work in the areas of girls' rights and the freedom of expression. At this time take a missionary approach to this matter and let her go, let her return to her job, let her regain her health and join her family again.

Yes, she will not be silenced given her spirit of activism but from a psychological perspective she will not approach her scholastic, humanitarian and political campaign as before!

Sir, I wish you a healthy long life as well as your wife.

John Egbeazien Oshodi, Ph.D. is a Florida based Forensic/Clinical Psychologist. [email protected]