TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Tragedy

Fire Razes Warehouses, Shops In Lagos Island

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

A fire outbreak at 4, Market Street, Tinubu Square, Lagos Island has left several shops and warehouses burnt.

The affected three storey building got burnt on Tuesday.

According to available information as at press time, the cause of the was still unknown.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service were preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings as at press time.

No life was reported lost in the incident.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists