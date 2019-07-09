NNPC RECRUITMENT: Give Anioma Youths Jobs, We Are Equal Stakeholders In Nigeria, AYCW Urges Bihari

Following the alleged lopsidedness rocking the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), recruitment exercise, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to do the needful.

President-General, Anioma Youth Council Worldwide, Comrade Enudi Marcus, made the call Tuesday, said Anioma indegens who applied for the job were left out.

Said he: "Anioma youths are educated and qualified for all the categories of employment in NNPC, despite being an all round oil producing area, the youths, after applying for the NNPC jobs, as published by the agency, none were employed from the zone, we had our brother Ibe Kachikwu from Anioma, we actually don't know what is happening", he lamented.

The Anioma Youths Council president argued that youth from the region are bookworm and should be employed.

"Our youths are qualified and they applied, we want them to be employed", saying that the zone are peace loving people who would not accept to be played around.

"we are peace loving,but we are not stupid, the Federal Government should please look into this issue, and kindly do the needful, as we all are equal stakeholders in Nigeria", Enudi Marcus insisted.