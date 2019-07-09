UNN blazes the trail as the first university in Nigeria to produce electric car

University of Nigeria, Nsukka has become the first varsity in the country to produce electric car. And the university was not coy about it as an excited citadel showed up to in celebration.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council was also excited and gushed with commendation to the varsity for responding to the council’s clarion call.

The Director-General of NADDC,Jelani Aliyu, poured encomiums on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka for being the first institution to to respond to its initiative.

Speaking in Nsukka on Monday during the unveiling of a five-seater Electric Car, named 'Lion Ozumba 551′, produced by the Faculty of Engineering in the university, the NADDC boss urged other universities in the country to emulate UNN in giving serious attention to issues concerning innovations and technology in order to move the country to the next level.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Charles Igwe, said the car was part of the drive to accord innovation and technology the highest attention to reposition the institution for greater heights.He commended the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Benjamin Ozumba, who he said laid the foundation for innovation and technology upon which the car dream was realised.

"I feel happy that I inherited a strong institution from Ozumba and I promise to consolidate on his achievements," he said.

He disclosed that the council had on February 6, 2019 invited UNN, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Usman Danfolio University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) and the Metrological Institute to make proposals on how to produce electric cars in the country, adding that he was elated that it had become reality.

Aliyu, who was represented by Director of Finance and Accounts, David Oyetunji, said improving on the automobile industry in the country would help create more employment and reduce huge amount of money used in importing cars into the country.He also commended UNN for the recent production of the gasification plant that uses organic waste to generate electricity.

Responding, Ozumba said he was overwhelmed when he was invited to witness the unveiling of the electric car, which was initiated by his administration.“When I came on board, I said we need innovation and technology to be at par with China, United States, Sweden and other developed countries of the world.

“That was why I provided the resources and encouragement for innovation and technology, because I believe that is one of the ways we can improve our country's economy. “It was part of my desire to improve UNN's and Nigeria's economy and boost the country's foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Earlier, coordinator of UNN Medtronic team that produced the car, Ozoemena Ani, affirmed that it was produced with 80 per cent local materials, adding that it would go 30 kilometres when fully charged.

