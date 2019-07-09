INSECURITY: Suspected Fulani Bandits Attacks Orphanage Home In Delta Community

Hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have broken into the Great Saints Orphanage home, Issele-Uku, Aniocha north local government area of Delta State, destroying parts of the building and the vehicle parked in the premises.

The founder of the Orphanage, Mr. Emeka Ezeagbor who had also recently opened a Welfare Office in the town to assist the less privileged, had expressed shock at the extent humans can go to destroy a humanitarian facility.

The philanthropist and humanitarian illustrious son of Issele-Uku who cried out over the incident from his base in London, wondered what could have been the reason of the bandits to break into a harmless home for the less privileged and had it destroyed.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach the Divisional Police Officer of Issele-Uku to get the situation report proved abortive.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, promised to reach out to get the details and inform appropriate departments of the Command to take action.

On his part, the president of the Issele-Uku Development Union, Mr. Ugeh Ofordile, disclosed that meetings are ongoing in the town to unravel the cause of attack on the Orphanage and then take appropriate actions.

Issele-Uku, the administrative headquarters of Aniocha north LGA used to be a peaceful, hospitable and accommodating community, is already having it's fair share of attacks from the cattle roasters.

However, activities of recent times, mostly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen and some cult groups have become worrisome.

Some opinions sampled via telephone conversations had proffered the need to strengthen the security arrangement of the community in order to check the activities of some sinister motive cult groups and marauding Fulani herders within and around the community.