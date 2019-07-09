Infrastructural Deficit: Come To Our Rescue, Okpanam Residents Begs Delta Governor

... Says 'We're Cut Off And Can't Access Our Houses

Residents of Lawrence Ekwuabu Street, off Macdonald School Road, behind NTA, off Okpanam road, has called on the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to come to their rescue over the sorry state of their road.

Speaking with The Nigerian Voice, some residents who do not want their names on print said unless the road is fixed, the flood would one day flush them and their properties away.

They lamented that the tragedy that the lack of road poses to Lawrence Ekwuabu Street landlords, tenants and visitors on the vicinity may be a disaster as the rains continue.

Our fact finding mission to the road reveals a heartbreaking damage on that road by flood just as more devastations awaits residents in the rainy season unless something is urgently done to avart deaths and collapse of buildings.

The road on a good day without the rains had totally collapsed and the erosion had cut it in such a way that residents and visitors with vehicles cannot drive in.

Residents said the road was not well managed for a long time, saying that the construction of Macdonald School road, untold hardship has befallen them as flood water now passes through the road, thereby causing further damage.

They affirmed that except urgent attention is given to it in terms of drainage control and construction, it would pose more serious danger to the lives and property of those within.

The respondents noted that the governor should among other roads construct the Lawrence Ekwuabu Street road in this his second term.