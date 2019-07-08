The Federal Controller,

Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power,

FMWH & P Annex office,

TBS,

Lagos state

Public Petition

Need for Urgent Action on Deplorable Roads in Lagos State

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) is saddened and traumatized by the deplorable and agonizing state of federal roads in Lagos state which falls under your jurisdiction.

We are compelled to write your office in view of the pains and agony that commuters are subjected to on a daily basis on roads which qualify to be described as death traps, notably, Lagos Sango Abeokuta express road.

The state of the Lagos Sango Ota Abeokuta express way that links Lagos and Ogun state is an eye sore as all sections of the road has completely broken down resulting in commuters and motorists spending long hours in traffic, accidents and damage to health and vehicles which is immeasurable in monetary terms and health costs.

Sir, we wonder the essence or relevance of your office if federal roads under the supervision of your ministry and office as Federal controller can deteriorate to such an inhuman state without any intervention to mitigate the suffering of the commuting public? Is it that you are unconcerned?

Therefore, we are calling on your office to immediately swing into action by mobilizing the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to provide palliative measures to for temporary relief pending the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the road and other federal roads in Lagos state.

While not discountenacing the fact that the Lagos Sango Abeokuta express road is a federal road, we call on the Governors of Lagos state Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun state counterpart, Dr. Prince Dapo Abiodun to urgently come to the aid of the suffering commuters in both states, whose lives and livelihood is being jeopardized by the unmotorable state of the Lagos Sango Ota Abeokuta express road, by directing the states ministries of works and roads intervention agencies to urgently provide palliatives.

In addition, we sympathize with the suffering commuting people of Lagos state who have had to endure the pains, agony and trauma of traffic gridlock all over the state caused by the poor condition of roads bequeathed by the former administration of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode as his parting gift to Lagosians, which is very sad and unfortunate.

The pains and agony that Lagosians are enduring on Lagos roads traffic gridlock on a daily basis can only be mitigated by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu immediately directing the state ministry of works and public works corporation to earnestly begin the rehabilitation of all roads in the state which do not qualify to be so called, other than danger and catastrophe to human existence and living.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu, the time is now!

Nelson Ekujumi,

National Coordinator.