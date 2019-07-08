Shun Criminality, Irona Urges Corps Members

…AS 2,210 NYSC MEMBERS CONCLUDE ORIENTATION EXERCISE IN IMO

Imo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps-NYSC posted to the state to eschew every form of criminality, even as he charged them to be law abiding during their service year in the state.

The Deputy Governor gave the charge at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, while addressing the 2019 Batch B Corps members passing out after the compulsory 3-week Orientation exercise.

Corps members at the Parade Ground during the event

“I urge you to shun the get-rich quick syndrome, which leads to various acts of criminality. Be ready to show love at all times and in all your undertakings. Support only those things that will contribute to nation-building. Avoid hate speech and don’t spread falsehood. Be loyal, disciplined and law-abiding.”

Continuing, Deputy Governor Irona stressed that “In Imo State, we are determined to rebuild our value system, as well as infrastructure. We want to have an Imo State that citizens and inhabitants will be proud of.”

Corps members at the parade ground

“I assure you that the state government will continue to support the NYSC scheme. I also assure you that the good people of Imo State will receive you cheerfully. I urge you to identify their needs and help in addressing them.”

He assured the NYSC officials that the state government will address their infrastructural needs, while continuing to create an enabling environment for the scheme to flourish in the state.

Earlier in his address, Imo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mr. C.J. Eloeboh described the Orientation exercise as designed to acquaint the corps members with “paramilitary skills, entrepreneurial training, values, as well as other contemporary issues.”

Imo State Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona Inspecting the parade during the event

“The Course is also another veritable platform for the promotion of unity and integration, as well as the spirit of collective responsibility, discipline, perseverance and resourcefulness.”

He urged the corps members to be humble while discharging their duties, even as he charged them on selfless service to humanity.

A total of two thousand, two hundred and ten (2,210) corps members passed out of the orientation camp and deployed to different parts of the state for their primary assignment.

Imo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Gerald Irona receiving salute from one of the corps members

The Deputy Governor was accompanied to the event by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Interparty affairs, Rt. Hon. Jeff Ojinika, Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Engr. Rex Okoro and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Public Enlightenment, Eze Ugochukwu.

Others are: Chairman, Transition Committee, Nkwerre Local Government Area, Nze Nwadike Lawrence, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Rufus Omeire, Traditional Ruler of Eziama Obaire autonomous Community, His Royal Highness Eze Julius Osuchukwu, the Orientation Camp Commandant, Captain Abel Agbo, among others.

Walter Duru, Ph.D is Adviser, Communications to the Deputy Governor