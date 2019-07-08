I will Improve Transparency, Revamp Refineries Plus 5 Other Things - Mr Mele Kolo Kyari

In an dvanced official inaugural speech cited by THE WHISTLER on Monday, the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, has promised to the fight corruption and improve transparency as he takes over the affairs of the NNPC the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, has promised to the fight corruption and improve transparency as he takes over the affairs of the NNPC.

Kyari officially took over as NNPC’s new GDM on Monday, July 8, 2019, from Dr Maikanti Baru who retired on July 7, after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60 years.

The new NNPC GDM delivered the speech at a valedictory session held for the outgoing GMD, where he revealed out his plans to hit the ground running as well as the key areas the NNPC under his management will focus on.

1. Unveiling A Roadmap To Foster NNPC’s Global Excellence

As part of plans to achieve a sustained performance of the NNPC, Kyari said the corporation under his watch will unveil a road that would guide the corporation’s growth objectives both in the short and long term.

“In the next couple of weeks, the COOs will join me to unveil the NNPC Roadmap towards Global Excellence. The roadmap will guide our aspirations to achieve sustained outstanding performance to meet the short and long term growth objectives of the Corporation as we transit to a National Energy Champion.

2. Leveraging Technology and Innovation

“will continue to adopt technology & Innovation to refine our business processes in line with best industry practice, improve efficiency, block leakages and create desirable outcomes that will strengthen the NNPC brand.

“To build this brand, there is need to improve the synergy of teams and commitment to business objectives towards a unified enterprise view.”

3. Revive Nigeria’s Refineries To Stop ‘Painful’ Importation of Petroleum Products

“It is painful that nearly all our petroleum products requirements are imported despite the existence of our three (3) refineries and the numerous attempts by successive governments to encourage the establishment of private refineries. This has to stop.

“We will see to the successful completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of our refineries within record time. We will further encourage the establishment of private refineries either as independents or in some form of Public Private Collaboration. We will also provide every necessary support to the Dangote Refinery in order achieve timely startup.

“This we believe will help in making our Nation a net exporter of petroleum products within the life of this administration.”

4.Revamping Of All Downstream Infrastructure

“we will continue with the revamping and rehabilitation of all our downstream infrastructure particularly our pipeline network which has been subject of persistent attacks by vandals. As a matter of responsibility, the NNPC will continue to ensure availability of petroleum products to our citizens despite the huge challenges associated with this task.”