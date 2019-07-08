Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing Official ,Maikudi Haruna Arrested For Allegedly Forging Fashola's Signature

A senior protocol officer in the Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing, Maikudi Haruna, has been arrested for allegedly forging the official Identity Card and signature of the erstwhile Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

According to a statement by Sunday James, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Haruna had forged the identity in a letter issued to one Abubakar Mustapha Bida to procure an Official Passport.

Following his arrest, he is now being arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Taiwo Taiwo and has been charged with conspiracy, making false statement for the purpose of procuring Nigerian passport and engaging in forgery.

In the same vein, the Comptroller General of the NIS has advised prospective applicants seeking the Nigerian passport to avoid false declarations, forgery and use of fake documents.

He advised that applicants follow due process by paying online, applying online and desisting from patronising touts.

He also vowed that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.