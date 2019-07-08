RUGA: No South-East governor has allocated land for RUGA Settlements – Archbishop Chukwuma

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has debunked the news trending on social media that some governors of the South East geo-political zone have secretly allocated lands to herders for RUGA settlement, stressing that none of them has done such.

The Archbishop Chukwuma made the clarification during his sermon at the 85th Birthday/Thanksgiving Service for Dame Beatrice Ekwueme, wife of the late former Vice President of Nigeria, Chief Dr. Alex Ekwueme, which was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, former governors Jim Nwobodo, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sam Egwu, Peter Obi and Virgy Etiaba, the Ekwueme family, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, among other dignitaries.

The Archbishop disclosed that he has discussed with the governors of the South East zone on the matter, adding that “even last night I spoke with Governor David Umahi, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and most of the governors in South South”.

He further disclosed that he is always in touch with his host governor in Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and urged the people not to misinterpret or misunderstand his efforts at maintaining peace in the state.

“I am always in touch with my governor here. People should not misinterpret him. People should not misunderstand him. All what he is looking for is peace in Enugu State. He is not looking for anywhere to give anybody land. What he is saying is that nobody is looking for violence in Enugu State.

“No governor in the south east has agreed with me that there will be any land for RUGA settlement, let me clear this”, he said.

The cleric congratulated Dame Ekwueme for attaining 85 years, pointing out that it was a thing of joy that the family came to give thanks and express gratitude to God.

Archbishop Chukwuma, who announced his recent re-election for a second term as the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, appreciated the presence of Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Thanksgiving Service and prayed that God would continue to guide and bless him.