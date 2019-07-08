Ex-Delta SSG Greets State Governor @60

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie Macaulay has congratulated Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as he clocks 60 years.

Macaulay extolled Okowa's inventiveness in making Delta State a development hub thereby facilitating easy life for the people in the face of unending challenges.

In the same vein, he eulogized Okowa's patriotism and unrelenting service to Delta state and Nigeria at large.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe in Owhelogbo, Macaulay said Gov. Okowa has ensured decisive, spirited and tenacious leadership for the people of Delta State in the last four years pulling the strings.

He said: “On the occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary today, I write to heartily felicitate with you, your family and political associates on behalf of myself and political family."

“Building on a trail of the past 60 years of a life of outstanding accomplishment and great personal fulfilment, you are currently serving our state with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering commitment."

“On this auspicious occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends, political associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by sterling accomplishments and qualitative fulfilment." Macaulay said.

He prayed that God would grant Gov. Okowa longer life, good health and wisdom in soothing Deltans' yearnings even as he diligently serves the people of Delta State and Nigeria in general. "I pray God to grant you wisdom and real speed in actualising the yearnings of Deltans as they come."