Lagos pastor arrested for raping, impregnating teenager

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a pastor, Pope Paul, for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl at his place of residence in the Igando area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said the mother of the victim discovered that her daughter was pregnant after she brought her to live with the suspect in Lagos.

He stated that the victim, during interrogation, said the suspect was responsible for the pregnancy, adding that he started having sexual intercourse with her in January 2018.

Elkana said, “On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, around 3pm, the mother of the victim (name withheld), from Akure, Ondo State, reported at the Igando Police Station against one Pastor Pope Paul of No. 10/11 Aminu Street, Ishuti Road, Egan-Igando. The complainant alleged that sometime in August 2017, her daughter (name withheld) was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife.

“She further stated that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant sometime in June 2018, and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the suspect as being responsible for the pregnancy. The victim revealed in her statement that the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her in January 2018, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl in April 2019. The suspect has been charged to court.”

In another development, a 68-year-old man, Yisah Showunmi, has been arrested by the personnel of the command for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter.

Elkana said Showunmi's daughter reported that he had been having sexual intercourse with her for over three years, adding that her two friends, who stayed with them, were also sexually assaulted by her father.

He stated that when arrested, Showunmi confessed to the crime.

Elkana said, “On Thursday, June 27, 2019, around 2pm, the 15-year-old victim (name withheld) reported a case of defilement at the Imota Police Station against her father, one Yisah Showunmi, 68. The victim alleged that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years.

“She further alleged that when her two friends (names withheld), aged 15 and 16, came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them. She added that the last incident happened on June 23, 2019. The suspect confessed to the crime. He has been charged to court.”

In a similar development, the personnel of the command have arrested one Akin Olatilu for allegedly molesting his 19-year-old step daughter.

Elkana said the victim alleged that Olatilu had been molesting her since she was 14, adding that whenever she reported him to her mother, she would not take action.

He stated that the victim spoke out when Olatilu lied against her after she turned down his request to have sexual intercourse with her.

Elkana said, “On Friday, June 14, 2019, around 1pm, the victim, 19, alleged that her stepfather, Akin Olatilu, had been sexually abusing her since she was 14. She alleged further that she reported the matter to her mother, who did not take any action. She further stated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18, and that the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in March 2019.

“She added that when she turned down the request of the suspect in June, he lied against her to her mother and she was beaten up and this made her to speak up. The suspect has been charged to court.”

Meanwhile, one Aliyu Mohammed has been arrested by the command for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The PPRO stated that one Harrison Chukwereuke, who caught Mohammed in the act, reported him to the police.

“On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, around noon, one Harrison Chukwereuke of the Peace Estate reported at the Iba Police Station that he caught one Aliyu Mohammed having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) inside an uncompleted building in the estate. The suspect has been charged to court,” Elkana stated.

Punch