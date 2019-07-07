Comrade Olushola Joshua Akinlaja Buried in Ondo

Amidst tears and sobriety, the remains of Comrade Olushola Joshua Akinlaja, who died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, were laid to rest at his private residence in Ondo Town at his private residence on Saturday, July 06, 2019, after a funeral service conducted by officials of Christ Apostolic Church, led by Pastor Jeje Jonathan.

The late Joshua Akinlaja was born on April 8, 1954 to late Elder Badejo Akinlaja, a talking drum percussionist and late Chief (Mrs) Bolametiren Badejo Akinlaja (Nee Akinwande) the Iya Awo of Yoruba land, a famous alternative pediatrician during her life time.

He was Deputy Chairman 2 of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG (PTD), NIPCO Unit, Apapa in Lagos and participated in several PTD training, Workshops and Seminars across the country and had the privilege of partaking in training outside Nigeria, precisely in South Africa. He was known to be an active team player and true believer in the ideals of PTD.

The departed was younger brother to immediate past Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Hon Joseph Akinlaja.

Comrade Olushola has always been an open book; what you see is what you get. He was extremely brilliant, though reticent, but amiable, and was contented with what he had, a husband of one woman who lived a moderate and modest life.

Comrade Olushola had a photographic memory and he never forgot anything, no matter how many years had passed. That was what endeared people to him and he had lots of friends. He was a cheerful giver to the needy, famous, strangers, old and young. In an average day in his lifetime, Comrade Olushola took great delight in entertaining visitors, solving religious, social, and financial or any other problem for that matter, of people of different religions, class, tribe and status. It was a great passion of his. Such a man comes once in a generation.

A devout Christian and active member of St. Julius Catholic Church, Alagbado, Lagos; he was involved and supported many Christian projects within and outside his denomination. As a practicing Christian, the great Unionist began and ended every gathering with prayers no matter the composition of the meeting. He would be greatly missed by the body of Christ.

Comrade Olushola awed many with his easy going, likeable and inspirational lifestyle. He left behind his active and industrious Beninese wife and companion of over 40 years, Cidonia with two children, Omowunmi and Olajumoke; son-in-laws, Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu (a Unionist and seasoned journalist), Mr. Tunde Jobi, as well as several grandchildren.

Amidst tears and sobriety, the remains of Comrade Olushola Joshua Akinlaja, who died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, were laid to rest at his private residence in Ondo Town at his private residence on Saturday, July 06, 2019, after a funeral service conducted by officials of Christ Apostolic Church, led by Pastor Jeje Jonathan.

The late Joshua Akinlaja was born on April 8, 1954 to late Elder Badejo Akinlaja, a talking drum percussionist and late Chief (Mrs) Bolametiren Badejo Akinlaja (Nee Akinwande) the Iya Awo of Yoruba land, a famous alternative pediatrician during her life time.

He was Deputy Chairman 2 of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG (PTD), NIPCO Unit, Apapa in Lagos and participated in several PTD training, Workshops and Seminars across the country and had the privilege of partaking in training outside Nigeria, precisely in South Africa. He was known to be an active team player and true believer in the ideals of PTD.

The departed was younger brother to immediate past Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Hon Joseph Akinlaja.

Comrade Olushola has always been an open book; what you see is what you get. He was extremely brilliant, though reticent, but amiable, and was contented with what he had, a husband of one woman who lived a moderate and modest life.

Comrade Olushola had a photographic memory and he never forgot anything, no matter how many years had passed. That was what endeared people to him and he had lots of friends. He was a cheerful giver to the needy, famous, strangers, old and young. In an average day in his lifetime, Comrade Olushola took great delight in entertaining visitors, solving religious, social, and financial or any other problem for that matter, of people of different religions, class, tribe and status. It was a great passion of his. Such a man comes once in a generation.

A devout Christian and active member of St. Julius Catholic Church, Alagbado, Lagos; he was involved and supported many Christian projects within and outside his denomination. As a practicing Christian, the great Unionist began and ended every gathering with prayers no matter the composition of the meeting. He would be greatly missed by the body of Christ.

Comrade Olushola awed many with his easy going, likeable and inspirational lifestyle. He left behind his active and industrious Beninese wife and companion of over 40 years, Cidonia with two children, Omowunmi and Olajumoke; son-in-laws, Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu (a Unionist and seasoned journalist), Mr. Tunde Jobi, as well as several grandchildren.