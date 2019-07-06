Wole Soyinka: The Abiku Of Remo Forest

Dined on Olumo rock

Wined in the solitary forest of Egba

Danced a million times

With bush-baby

Until the relics on face

Severed the umbilical cord

Beautiful Ebora

Eating eight and half decades

A divine ointment gift

After many dyings

On the slab of junta

Serenity;

An enclave to commune

The goddess of Golden Fleece

Source in “Ijegba” fortress

Only on board

Flying coffin in the galactic

Otherwise, Nigeria's political orbit

Peace of mind punctured

Over tangled seat

Yet, generational rivalry

African path

Lost in the Mediterranean

As Stanley meets Mutesa

Eroding our culture.