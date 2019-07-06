RUGA: Middle Belt Youth Dismisses Threats Of Coalition of Northern Groups As "Empty threats"

The Middle Belt Youth Council has described as empty the threats by the Coalition of Northern Groups to expel southerners resident in the North if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to rescind his decision to suspend the Ruga settlement project within 30 days.

The council also warned the northern group to desist from threatening other Nigerians living in their domain under any guise as the group does not have the monopoly of violence.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by its President, Mr Emmanuel Zopmal, and made available to journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Zopmal further called on the Nigeria Police Force not to hesitate to arrest members of the CNG even as he urged Nigerians to disregard the threat.

The statement read in part, “Nigerians should not take Suleiman Abdul Aziz and his co-travellers serious. They do not own any part of the north. They do not represent any northern youth. Southern Nigerians should ignore their type.

“Empty threats have been their stock in trade. They have been using it to raise incomes for themselves. They issued a quit notice to the Igbo in 2017 just to seek relevance among Nigerians.”