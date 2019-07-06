Atiku Reacts To Femi Fani-Kayode's Concern On His Stand On RUGA

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has queried silence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his silence on the Ruga policy of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had during the week suspended the implementation of the Ruga policy following public outcry from the southern part of the country.

However, Abubakar did not state his position until he was called out by Fani-Kayode, who said: “I have 3 questions for Atiku, the man who I believe won the 2019 presidential election.

“What is your position on RUGA?

“Why have you not said one word about it?

“What is your position on the threat and 30-day ultimatum made by Arewa youths against southerners?”

However, in what was believed to be a response to Fani-Kayode, Abubakar said he was with the governors elected on the platform of the PDP on the issue.

But the governors of the party are already split on the issue, with some from the North declaring support for the policy and those in the South rejecting it.

Abubakar said: “My position on Ruga is the same as articulated by the Governors elected under the banner of my party, the PDP.

“My position has been well iterated by our Governors and the PDP is one. I will not dignify that threat with a response. There is no North or South. There is just Nigeria.”