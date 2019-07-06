Justice A. Abdu Kafarati Unveils The Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019

….Commissions Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre.........Justice John T. Tsoho likely to take over as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice A. Abdu Kafarati on Friday unveils the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019.

In his opening remark, Justice A. Abdu Kafarati said that current Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules came into force in 2009, which is exactly 10 years ago.

He further stressed that it is the responsibility, as a court, to ensure that it is not left behind and the court have continued to adapt to that modern trends.

“The only way we can achieve this is by regular review of our laws and procedures to ensure we are able to deliver justice to not only the common man but everybody that approaches the court seeking justice, Justice Kafarati said.

The Review of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019 was chaired by Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, who is likely to take over from the outgoing Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria as the most Senior Judge after Justice Kafarati.

The Judge further said that the new Civil Procedure Rules 2019, which has introduced a lot of innovation to enhance speedy dispensation of Justice, has been gazetted and ready for unveiling.

Justice Kafarati also commissioned the Federal High Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre aimed at enhancing access to justice through alternative mechanism; minimize frustration and delays in justice delivery as well as enhanced timely, cost effective and users’ friendly alternative to litigation in resolving disputes.

The Judge urged practitioners and parties to key into the lofty means of dispute resolution devoid of technicalities of Law.

“I also appeal to practitioners not to turn this centre to a regular court because by doing so, the aim of creating this centre would be defeated, he concluded.

Also, speaking after the commissioning of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadazama advised the incoming Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to develop and sustain the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre of the Court.

It has always been the tradition that the highest ranking Judge takes over when the Chief Judge retires and it is expectation of the Court that Justice John T. Tsoho, as the most Senior Judge after Justice Kafarati, improve on the works and achievements of his predecessor as the new Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.