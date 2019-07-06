Biafra: Don't think we don't have arms- BNYL tells Fulani, Northern groups

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has threatened to force Northerners out of the Southeast and South south. The group said it does not see reasons why the northerners would be safe in the East whereas the Easterners are being threatened. BNYL was reacting to the threats issued by a Coalition of Northern Groups to expel Southerners from the North if the Federal Government did not rescind the suspension of RUGA in 30 days.

Deputy Leader of BNYL and Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, BBS, Ebuta Victor Takon said his group will take appropriate measures to expel Northerners especially the Fulanis if Abdul Azeez Suleman and his group did not withdraw their threat.

Takon said his group will make sure that the Biafran youths are armed by every means possible to defend themselves against any attack. "Only a fool will sit in his house and watch himself being killed when he knows what to do. I think this time we will not only be on the defensive angle, we will invade the North. It is only weak people that waits for their enemies to invade their lands to attack them while they continue to defend.

We were on defensive side in 1967-1970 Biafra war. This period we will mobilize to invade the north. It is not being boostful but factual reality.

Let them take time to research about us. We are not noise makers. Those who are from towns close to the creeks in the Niger Delta and Bakassi Peninsula will attest to the fact that we are never noise makers.

They want to see what we are made up of and we will gladly show them. We could be very dangerous even as we are non violent".

He stated reasons why the group has not reacted to Fulani attacks. "...some of our elders are cowards. They wait till the battle reaches their door step. They are not encouraging a counter attack but now they have seen it. The truth is that because our people are armless, they take us for a ride because our community youths are not armed to operate. Fulani killers targets the grassroots and most Pro Biafra movement are not focuses on grassroots to checkmate the herdsmen. That is part of the frustration to engage them. Till a well cordinated counter attack is carried out against them, they may continue to be errornous in their thought of our capabilities. The sponsors of these Fulani invaders do not know that it is easier for us to acquire deadlier arms than their AK 47/rocket launchers if we decide to follow the pattern of creek militants.

This Fulani menace is not ordinary. They are being sponsored by high profile Northerners to conquer the South. Definetely, they will not succeed in our generation. It is time our people sit up and support those of us who are willing to die in defense of our land.