Appoint Verified, Registered APC Members Into Federal Positions, Buhari Urged

President Muhammadu Buhari, has been urged to appoint only verified and registered members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the South-south region of the country.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Ebiye Uyaterimor Johnny, made the call in Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west local government of Delta State.

In a letter Comrade Johnny sent to Buhari, and made available to The Nigerian Voice correspodent Thursday in Asaba, said: "The worms that eats (destroys) Kolanut are inside the Kolanut", noting that the worms signifies an enemy to the growth and progress of the Kolanut.

He recall that same situation occurred in 2015, alleging that the main opposition, the Peoples'Democratic Party (PDP), smuggled their stooge into his administration.

"This was exactly the unfortunate and regretable situation in 2015, when known and loyal members of the opposition party who actually worked against the emergence of President Buhari were secretly recommeded and subsequently appointed to sensitive positions, a mistake that should never be repeated in 2019.

"Mr. President, in the last four years, you succeeded because God and Nigerians were with you, otherwise the members of opposition party that were mistakenly appointed into your government in 2015, actually made efforts and did everything possible to frustrate your government across the country, particularly in Niger Delta region".

While congratulating Buhari on his reelection and the "next level" agenda, he said the desire of the president to take the country to the next level would only be achieved with the appointment of APC faithful.

Part of the letter reads: "Congratulations on your re-election, and the NEXT LEVEL agenda can only be actualised when the right people who are core, verified and registered members of All Progressives Congress APC are appointed to drive the agenda.

"In the next few weeks and subsequently, you will approve appointments for various positions, however, let me draw your attention to the shameful and anti-party activities by a former Governor in South South region who is in alliance with opposition party to undermine your government in the next four years.

"This former Governor in South South is collaborating with an ex-militant leader in Delta State, a known supporter of Peoples Democratic Party PDP to secretly infiltrate your government by misleading you to appoint allies of the ex-militant leader into sensitive positions, a repeat of the 2015 mistake".

According him, from 1999 to 2015, when the Peoples Democratic Party PDP was in power, I am not aware that the PDP government then appointed any member of opposition party into the government, it was PDP members all the way.

"So, it is still surprising, how the APC government in 2015, appointed members of the opposition party to head sensitive positions, which was responsible for the painful frustrations, setback experienced by your government between 2015 and 2019.

"As usual, after elections come harvest (appointments). Mr. President, please be guided accordingly, all persons to be recommended or nominated for federal appointments must be verified to be duly registered members of APC, and must be cleared by the All Progressives Congress APC, from National Working Committee NWC, Zonal Working Committee, State Working Committee, Local Government, Ward Executive and Unit Executive.

"This is necessary becuase people should not be given undue opportunity to reap from where they didn't sow.

"Mr. President, it will interest you to know that this former Governor in South South is going about and pushing for the appointment of a known member of the opposition party who was a member of the Presidential Campaign Organization of an opposition party in the just concluded Presidential election.

"These are people that worked against Mr. President and APC in the last Presidential election, therefore, it is very difficult to explain why a former Governor who is an APC prominent leader in South South would be pushing for the appointment of members of opposition party into the APC government.

"Mr. President, any list emanating from South South for federal appointments must be thoroughly investigated and names of persons on such list should be subjected to not just APC NWC , but also the EFCC and relevant security agencies scrutiny.

"Persons and members of opposition party who sworn to work against President Buhari and actually mobilized resources to ensure President Buhari and APC does not win Delta State in the just concluded Presidential and Governorship elections cannot be allowed to be appointed by President Buhari.

"I am appealing to all APC leaders in South South to be careful not to betray President Buhari by their actions. Projecting or recommending registered and verified members of opposition party, especially the People's Democratic Party PDP in South South to President Buhari for federal appointment is an act betrayal.

"Mr. President, very importantly, please ensure that all nominations for appointments for Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Office of Presidential Amnesty Programme, NIMASA, are verified and registered members of All Progressives Congress APC in South South region, as doing so will help to compliment and facilitate your laudable agenda and efforts to the development of Niger Delta region.

He commended Buhari in his efforts toward the development of the Niger Delta region.