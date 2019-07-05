Re: 30 reasons why Prince Madumere should serve as a Minister

Someone travelling on a once busy road that suddenly became lonely should know that there is danger on the road, the case of my man FCC JONES. My man, prior to this time, your unmarketable Uche Nwosu and Rochas had over 10,000 new media supporters, but since few months ago, you can rarely find a supporter of Uche/Okorocha.

It is on record that I have never supported the former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere right from the time he was the Chief of Staff to the former governor of Imo state, to the time he served out as the Deputy governor of Imo State, my reasons are not farfetched from the fact that his loyalty was with the enemy of Imo people, Rochas Okorocha.

By this post, am not declaring support for the former Deputy governor, but I feel concerned as a patriotic Mbaitoli Son, to set the record straight and put a stop to the rantings of OKorocha’s hireling to tarnish the image of the former deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, a brother from the same local government, and clarify that;

1. Madumere has the mental coordination to serve the people better than Uche Nwosu and Rochas.

2. Madumere's allegiance to the All Progressives Congress is not doubts as that of Uche Nwosu and Rochas.

3. Madumere's political ideology has in no small measure made APC to penetrate in all nooks and crannies of Mbaitoli.

4. Madumere's inclination to the Next Level vision of President Muhammadu Buhari is unshakeable than that of Uche Nwosu and Rochas.

5. It is not in doubt that Madumere strongly supported and worked for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

6. Madumere has no criminal record anywhere, thus he was elected the deputy governor of Imo State.

7. Madumere's popularity led to the general acceptance of APC in Imo State.

8. The APC in Imo State has Madumere as a good mobilizer and leader who led it's liberation from familiocracy government of Okorocha.

9. Madumere stood against Rochas APC which divided the party in Imo.

10. Madumere has rejected Okorocha, the oppressor of those opposed to his political views and aspirations.

11. Madumere is seen as a generous leader by most people who have come close to him, and there is great evidence that he will use his office as minister to empower so many.

12. Madumere is seen by all to have a kind and forgiving heart.

13. Madumere's leadership capacity is unique and will augur well for the rebuilding plans of the Party in the State.

14. President Muhammadu Buhari needs individuals with the right political reach and temperament like Madumere to constitute his cabinet this time .

15. Madumere's general interests contributed to the success of the APC in the last elections.

16. As a sitting Deputy-governor, Madumere galvanized the support of Imo people to APC.

17. Appointing Madumere as a Minister wILL be a direct reward for HardWork and focus.

18. Appointing Madumere as a Minister will amount to empowering Imo people rather than Okorocha's family.

19. There are several evidences that the former Deputy-governor is in full grasp of the Next Level manifesto which he will use to help the President implement in whichever ministry he is deployed to.

20. With the sore relationship he now shares with Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the generality of Imo people has embraced him.

21. Madumere's appointment as a minister will position Imo State to heading any of the key ministries in the Federal Executive Council.

22. Madumere is a professional of international standard and he will be an asset to President Muhammadu Buhari.

23. IMO has a tested professional, experienced politician and a youth as the next minister in the person of Eze Madumere, who will stand a chance of heading a critical ministry in the next Executive Council.

24. If the former Deputy-governor could drop Owelle Rochas Okorocha because of Imo people, President Buhari will develop Imo people because of him.

25. Madumere's appointment will mean boom to Imo people at large.

26. Madumere has been groomed and ripe to become a minister of the Federal Republic.

27. Madumere will be bringing great ideas to the table that may help in the success of President Muhammadu Buhari's Next Level vision.

28. The former Deputy-governor is the brain behind the demolition of the satanic dynasty of Owelle Rochas Okorocha in Imo politics.

29. President Muhammadu Buhari needs men of tested integrity and competence like Prince Madumere in order to deliver on his second term promises to Nigerians.

30. Madumere's call to be appointed minister has shown his good and sincere intentions to help the President succeed.