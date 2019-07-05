BREAKING: Delta Government Official Kills Trailer Conductor

A Delta State government official has allegedly murdered a trailer conductor over a hot argument which ensued while on duty.

Trouble started Friday when the official on inspection duty purportedly had a fisticuff with the trailer conductor.

The Mack trailer with registration number T0093YB, blue in colour was stopped along the Asaba/Benin expressway by the officials when the tragic incident occurred.

The police in a release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: "men suspected to be from the department of produce, Ministry of Agriculture Delta State, while on inspection duty along the Asaba/Benin express road stopped a Mack trailer with Reg. T0093YB, blue in colour.

"During an altercation, one of the inspectors hit the conductor of the trailer on the head, who subsequently slumped.

"The conductor was immediately rushed to Onicha-Olona General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the Medical Doctor. "Effort is being made to arrest the fleeing suspect. The Inspector General of Police ban on illegal road blocks on the Highways for the collection of levies is still in force

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke "is using this medium to warn the general public to always conduct their affairs with civility at all times while commiserating with the family of the deceased".

As at the time of filling in this report, calls put across to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to the state governor Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, to speak on the matter as the governor is yet to appoint a substantial Commissioner for Information, were Rebuffed.