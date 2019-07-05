Buhari reappoints Boss Mustapha, Abba

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This was annoumced on Friday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said in his Twitter handle that both appointments were effective from May 29, 2019.

The tweet reads,

Both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu)

Photo: Boss Mustapha