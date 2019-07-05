Osun Labour Congratulates Oyetola on Supreme Court victory

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in a joint press statement made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, the state capital, felicitated with the governor.

The statement was signed by the Chairman of NLC, Comrade Adekomi Jacob Tunde, the Chairman of TUC, Comrade Adekola Adebowale and the Chairman of JNC, Comrade Bayo Adejumo.

According to the statement "We heartily congratulate the Executive Governor of the State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on his deserved victory at the Supreme Court."

"It is our belief that this victory will spur you to be more focused and undistracted on the assignment of taking the State to a greater height."

"The unions felicitate with you and pray that God Almighty will help you as you prepare to make life more bearable and pleasant for the teeming workers in the state. Once again, we congratulate you."