Supreme Court Ruling On Osun State Gubernatorial Election As Victory For Democracy

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) congratulates and commends the good people of Osun state on the Supreme Court judgement delivered today 5th July 2019 over the September 22nd 2018 Osun state gubernatorial election, which is a victory for the democratic wish of the people as expressed at the polls.

We commend most sincerely, the judiciary for standing firm and resolute in delivering justice to the votes of the people and thus deepening our democracy.

We are very appreciative of the good people of Osun State for their perseverance and commitment to peace throughout the gubernatorial election dispute & admonish them to maintain the peace at all times and support the state government to take Osun state to greater heights.

We commend the indisputable winner of the polls as declared by INEC and now affirmed by the Supreme court, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and urge him to see the judgement as a reaffirmation of the peoples trust and votes entrusted in his leadership for good life.

We appreciate also Mr. Isiaka Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his belief in our judicial system and deepening of our democracy by his legal challenge, we urge him to see this judgement not as a personal loss but as a reaffirmation of the will of the people which is supreme in a democracy. We call on him to join hands with the government to deliver on the dividend of democracy to the people of Osun State.

Finally, we commend the media for it's execllent reportage and coverage of the legal proceedings at the courts.

Once again, congratulations to the good people of Osun state on this victory for democracy.

Nelson Ekujumi,

National Coordinator.

Email: [email protected]