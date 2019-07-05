Supreme Court determines Osun Governor today

The Supreme Court is set to determine who will be the Governor of Osun State between the incumbent, Mr Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressive Congress and Mr Ademola Adeleke of the peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

While members and supporters of both APC and PDP wait anxiously for the Supreme court verdict any moment from now, politicians in the state and their supporters have intensified last minute prayers begging God for victory.

There was anxiety in State ahead of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the result of the last year’s governorship election in the state.

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, said: “Our lawyers have made the points very clear that Senator Ademola Adeleke was the duly elected governor of Osun State and the tribunal has confirmed it.

“We are sure that the Supreme Court will finally stamp it by declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. We are confident that we shall win at the Supreme court.”

The spokesman of the APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said: “We are hopeful of victory at the Supreme Court. We have observed prayers in all federal constituencies of Osun State and God will answer our prayers. We won the election and the Supreme Court will surely declare Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the validly elected governor by God’s grace.