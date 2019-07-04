Peters Odili, Three Others Bag Jail Term for Fraud

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction of Odili Peters and three others for offences bordering on romance scam.

Others convicted are Shakajede Okiemute, Amorighoye Precious and Prosper Nelson.

They were arraigned before Justice O.A. Musa of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Bwari on different charges bordering on romance scam.

Odili was sentenced to six months in prison, with an option of fine of N50,000 after he pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge bordering on romance scam.

Using a gmail account, he disguised as Samuel Bowen, a male Caucasian and attempted to cheat one Dianne Brown. He pretended to be in a romantic relationship with her to obtain financial gain. The complainant suspected him and reported him to the Commission. This prompted his arrest and prosecution.

Okiemute was charged with a one-count charge for posing as an American citizen, Frank Henry, and in the guise, deceived one Patt Lilian based in Florida, United States, to deliver to him $50 worth of iTunes, luring her into believing they were in a relationship.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge and was accordingly convicted by Justice Musa, who sentenced him to one month in prison with a fine of N25,000.

Amorighoye was also charged with a one-count charge for posing as one David Maddison, and in the guise, lured one Lori Simord into a purported romantic relationship. He was also able to induce her to transfer to him $25 worth of iPhone iTunes card, an offence contrary to Section 320(a) of the Penal Code Act.

He pleaded “guilty” and was according convicted by Justice Musa, who sentenced him to one month in prison and a fine of N25,000.

Nelson, who disguised as Terry Hugh from Florida, and as an independent contractor working in an oil sector, lured one Jacqueline Hart to send him $250, part of which he used to procure a HP probook laptop, was convicted by Justice Musa and sentenced to one month in prison with an option of fine of N25,000.

He had pleaded “guilty” to the one count preferred against him by the EFCC.

Amorighoye Laju Precious

Odili Peters

Shakajede Okiemute.