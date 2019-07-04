Timi Dakolo speaks out, refutes claims his wedding took place in COZA, and that his wife received car gift Pastor Fatoyinbo

Nigerian musical artist, Timi Dakolo, has revealed the minister who officiated his marriage.

Timi Dakolo was reacting to allegations that he was joined by Pastor Biodun of the Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly, (COZA).

It was also alleged that he received a car gift from COZA Pastors years ago.

But taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Timi described all reports as 'desperate lies' adding that he has not received any gift from pastor Biodun and was wedded by Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church.

In his post, he shared:” Desperate people do desperate things including ridiculous attempts at a smear campaign.

“So let me address this foolishness once and for all:

“1• First the ridiculous rumor that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself , does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo? His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids ,Pastor of Global impact church on this issue …but nameless and faceless cyberbullies can't read , can they ?

“2• I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA.

“3• I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in ANY church ! A church cant have an anonymous music director can they? Foolishness !

“4• Apparently I had a child, divorced and remarried Busola – Spirit wife and child tings #AfricaMagic , and Busola was given monetary gift ,car and flown to chicago . No be only Chicago , na Soweto. Please do better ,tell more believable lies .

“Again I say, desperate people will do desperate things …but as I said before …WE. ARE .READY.

“We came out to speak on this painful matter. To bear the shame that goes with this, to be ridiculed, to be doubted …just so that others might be saved and justice served .

“We are not backing down and no amount of manufactured lies can stop the truth that has started to unveil… #notinmychurch #unbroken #truth.”