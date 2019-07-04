Coas Commends Troops In Goniri, Gajiganna, Assures Them Operational Logistics, Welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai on Wednesday paid an operational visit to troops of 120 Battalion Goniri and commended them for dealing decisively with the Boko Haram insurgents where they recovered 6 vehicles and cache of arms ammunition, when attempted to attack their formation.

General Buratai who was represented by the Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters Maiduguri, Major General Benson Akinrolunyo said, " I am here to Convey to you the message of the Chief of Army staff for the recent success you recorded in the fight against agaist Boko Haram last week Wednesday. He is proud of you and ask me to commend you."

It could be recalled that last week Wednesday 26th June, 2019, some Boko Haram insurgents came in 7 different vehicles including Armoured Tanker and attempted to attrack the 120 Battalion in Goniri, where they successfully ambushed and reppeled the attack.

The troops also neutralised scores of Boko haram insurgents and recovered 6 out the 7 vehicles they came with, while several arms and armmunitations were recovered.

"We urge you to do.more. Whenever they come, deal with them. Don't allow them to go back. As the COAS has been telling us, don't allow them come to your location.

"Take battle to them, don't allow them to come so that we can quickly finish the war and go back to our barracks," Buratai said.

He further said ," you should always remember the slogan " be alert stay alive". You should keep the Flagg flying. We are proud of you".

The troops were in high moral for the COAS to recognized their efforts and assured to take the battle to the insurgents until complete peace is restored back to the Northeast..

Similarly, troops at Gajiganna town of Mugumeri LGA of Borno State were visited and commended for their bravery and gallantry by the Theater Commander, Major Gen. Benson.

He also urged them to keep the tempo and assured them of all the necessary support and encouragement to finish the elements in their area professionally as all operational logistics and welfare will be provided to them accordingly.