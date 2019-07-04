The Humiliation Of A Nigerian Youth 

Senator Elisha Aboo of the People Democratic Party (PDP), representing Adamawa North in the National Assembly, is currently trending on social media platforms, as a result of an allege assault on a nursing mother who had interfered in his altercation with an Abuja intimacy gadget shop attendant. This man is said to be the youngest Senator in Nigeria. A young person, we could recall that last year President President Muhammadu Buhari has berated Nigerian youths for being 'uneducated' and 'not ready to work'.

President Buhari, while speaking during a panel discussion at the Commonwealth business forum in Westminster, London, expressed displeasure with youths in Nigeria because they were dependent on revenue from oil to survive.

He said the youths, who make up 60 percent of the population, were waiting to get social amenities free without doing anything. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is rated by a large number of the country as being the worst performing GOVERNOR in the country, a youth, what is wrong with our young people?

Last year, President Buhari signed the Not too young to run bill which would reduces the age qualification for the office of the President from 40 years to 30 years; House of Representatives from 30 to 25; and State House of Assembly from 30 to 25. This was see as a great advancement by me, but am seriously in doubt about the capabilities of Nigerian youths.

Most of our youths lack the Moral Fibre and Political will to affect the polity, they are not focused and sagacious. They are not ideologically refined. They lack the foresight to pursue their dreams. They are pushed around by their godfathers, not allowed to think for themselves. But, am glad that we have a few breed of young people standing strong, people like Fela Duroteye, Inibehe Effiong, Omoyele Sowere, Deji Adeyanju, etc. These ones have fought for the liberation of their country, using advocacy and pressure methods, but the majority of our youths are intellectually lazy, dull and push over. They are only present on social medias, posting nude and promiscuous stuffs, with no contributions to nation building, they are quick to castigate Pastor Biodun, but will not protest the herdsmen killings, with the current crop of youths we have, Nigeria is on a part to destruction, although, all hope is not lost, we need to arise from a period of soul searching, and wakeup to face reality, we need to hold our leaders accountable, and not be use for elections only.

We need to prove we are capable of running the business of nation building.

NIGERIAN YOUTHS WAKE UP.

Ubong Usoro writes for The Nigerian Voice, he lives in Uyo.