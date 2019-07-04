Rape allegation: COZA pastor was not our member, says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria said Wednesday the senior pastor of Commonwealth General Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is facin rape allegation by a former member of his church was not one of its members.

CAN, in a statement signed by its National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip and made available to journalists in Jos, however, said it believed that the embattled clergyman would be vindicated at the end if he was innocent of the rape allegation by a former female member of his church.

The statement said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the ongoing rape allegation saga arising from a confessional statement by a former female member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Mrs Bisola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of COZA.

“The association recognises that COZA, to the best of our knowledge, is not a member of any of the families that belong to CAN. CAN, as an association, is equally sad that there have been recurrent allegations of rape and infidelity against some gospel ministers and other Christians as well.

“Immoral relationships with anybody in the society are against the teachings of the Bible and the church and we urge all believers all over the country to run away from them.

“We are also deeply concerned for the families of Pastor Fatoyinbo and other pastors accused, for whom this period must be one of great pain. May God grant justice to all and vindicate all who are innocent.

“The association understands the challenges of preachers who, by virtue of their position as parents of all in the church, may stand the danger of being accused.

“While we do not know for sure whether or not some or all of the allegations of rape and illicit relationship levelled against members of the clergy are true, we strongly appeal to all Christians to avoid blackmail against any brother or sister in the church for whatever reason. All of us must avoid making ourselves vulnerable”.

The Christian body urged the security agents to get to the roots of the matter, while cautioning all ministers of the Gospel to shun all appearances of evil especially unregulated closeness to church members so as to avoid scandals.