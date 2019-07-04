Ebonyi Council boss takes 21 cultists who denounced membership to church for cleansing

Following the curse placed upon cultism in Ezza land recently, not fewer than twenty one (21) cultists who denounced membership of their various cult groups have been taken to church for spiritual cleansing by the Executive Chairman of Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State, Hon.Ogodo Sunday.

The former cult members who ditched their membership through the efforts of the Council Chairman received prayers from Ministers of God during the thanksgiving church service to mark the successful and voilent-free general elections in the area on Sunday.

The Council Chairman who did a roll call of the repentant-cultists while they filled out from the congregation to receive the prayers, assured them that henceforth, their security are guaranteed, as their names have been sent to security agencies for appropriate action.

Hon. Ogodo also assured them that he would henceforth, treat them as his beloved sons and urged others to toe the path of honor by denouncing the evil association.

"There is a special assignment you have to perform. It is about what you gathered last Friday to do about the welfare of Ezza South and Ezza nation. It is about our illustrous sons that have denounced cultism", the Council Chairman said while addressing the Ministers of God during the thanksgiving church service held at Lion the Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Echara community in Ezza South.

"Those of you here should come out for the Pastors to pray for you. This is for your own good and for the deliverance of your souls from the hands of the wicked ones. If you hear your name come up to the alter", Ogodo said before he began to call the list of the repentant-cultists

"I will have meeting with you on Thursday. I have assured you that from that day you denounced cultism I have begotten you as my beloved sons and my Government will do everything within our reach to make sure you are placed in a better position that you have a cause to smile", he assured the former cultists.

"On this note, I invite the men of God here under the leadership of CAN chairman to pray for these ones that accepted to denounce the evil association," he concluded.

Speaking, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ezza South LGA, Celestine Okpoko, who led other Ministers of God to pray for them, applauded the Council boss for the feat, describing it as the best victory for Ezza nation.

"Our Chairman, I want to say that through you, God has given Ezza nation the best victory. I can't imagine what would be our fate as a clan if these ones are killed as a result of cultism.

He commended those who have denounced their membership of cultism for taking a bold step of victory, saying "by the reason of this prayers we are about to do for you, God is going to give you the highest protection you can't imagine".

According to him, it is wrong to go in search of power where there is no power because God's power is the best.

He said 1John 1:9 says, "if we confess our sin, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness"; adding that by the reason of the denouncement,they have also been denounced by the spirit associated with the evil group.