Killing Of Our Youths Still Fresh In Our Hearts Says Anioma Youths

Youths from Anioma extraction have rejected in totality the proposed RUG settlement for fulani herdsmen.

The Apex youth body for Anioma Youths said the killing of 12 youths in Ogume and other parts of Anioma by Fulani herdsmen is still very fresh in their minds, stressing "our lands are not enough for us to farm, we can't accommodate killers and rapists in our communities, we want to sleep with our two eyes closed".

Speaking in Asaba, after a meeting of the National executives, Zonal governors and Local Government chairmen of the group, the President General, Com. Enudi Marcus, concluded that it is better for Anioma people to stay off cow meat, than for them to be slaughtered by herdsmen as cows, the relationship between Fulani herdsmen has never favored Anioma people.

"it has only been loss of family members and friends,as the Fulani herdsmen are vicious and violent in nature.

"And most importantly,this is not a Moslem/Christainity,North/South,APC/PDP issue,it is an issue of keeping our people and land safe".