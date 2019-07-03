Buhari's "suspension" Of Ruga Project: Not Yet Uhuru.

"Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety."

- Benjamin Franklin, February 17, 1775.

I am sure that the breaking news that Mohammadu Buhari has "suspended" the obnoxious and rancorous RUGA project must satitiate not a few Nigerians. To them this must be a welcome news.

But to me, not at all. Buhari to me is the most cunning, incorrigible, stubborn, hardened, incurable, irredeemable, irreparable and recidivous human being on the surface of the Earth.

Propelled by an objectionable philosophy of racism and a mortal mentality of superiority of himself and his Fulani race over and above others, Buhari is not in any way about to give up. We must not allow ourselves to be hoodwinked.

Please, pay attention to the word "SUSPENSION." The word means postponement, interruption, abeyance, break. It means "temporary hold." It means RUGA could still resurface either as RUGA or in different nomenclature. It means it is not a permanent act.

It has not the same meaning such as ERADICATION which means to remove or destroy utterly; to abolish, uprooted without any further chance of re-germinating; to eliminate, extirpate, extinguish or wipe out. The language being employed by Buhari and his crowd is to me, deceitful, duplicitous and still very, very dangerous.

"The manna of popular liberty must be gathered each day or it is rotten. The living sap of today outgrows the dead rind of yesterday. The hand entrusted with power becomes, either from human depravity or esprit de corps, the necessary enemy of the people. Only by continued oversight can the democrat in office be prevented from hardening into a despot; only by unintermitted agitation can a people be sufficiently awake to principle not to let liberty be smothered in material prosperity.”

- Wendell Phillips, January 28 1852

Nigerians should not be lured into sleep and or docility. They should not swallow the bait of SUSPENSION. We should pay attention to everything coming out from this Aso Rock. Buhari could not be trusted to do the right thing.

Nigerians must accept the reality of the fact that with Buhari in Aso Rock, we are dealing with brigandage, banditry and barbarism. This is an esoteric crowd seeped in greed and racism. They would stop at nothing to achieve their diabolical objectives.

We must stand our guards. We must maintain our vigils. We must keep our sentries on the watch. We must keep our gunpowder drier than hitherto. We must pay attention to everything and anything coming from Buhari's Aso Rock more than we ever did before.

"The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance." John Curran, July 10, 1790.

©Remi Oyeyemi