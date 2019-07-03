Keyamo urges police to prosecute Elisha Abbo for assaulting woman 

A Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has urged the Nigerian Police Force to prosecute the Senator representing Adamawa North, Mr Elisha Abbo for allegedly assaulting a woman at adult toy shop in Abuja.

Keyamo who is the Director of Strategic Communication of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization in the last election was reacting to the viral video of Elisha Abbo where he was caught on camera physically assaulting the innocent woman.

Abbo was seen in the viral video, slapping the woman repeatedly simply for pleading with him not to physically assault another woman in the shop. The lawmaker was said to have claimed that the shopowner of insulted him.

Keyamo while reacting to the incident via his Twitter handle urged the Nigeria Police to swing into action, arrest and prosecute Senator Abbo.

According to the top lawyer, “The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the Police MUST IMMEDIATELY take three steps. 1. Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape) 2. Obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim 3. Arraign him in court".