Men Of God And The ‘Prowling Spirit Of Jezebel’

In recent weeks, Nigerian media and social media have been awash with reports of rape allegation against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo. She accused the Pastor of raping her some years ago, while she was still below the age of 18. Mrs. Dakolo is the second high profile person after Ese Walter to accuse Fatoyinbo of rape.

Though, the rape allegation has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians; the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has issued anstatement, saying that the Christian body will investigate thenallegation. In recent years, notable men of God in Nigeria have beenminvolved in one sex scandal or the other. Men of God such as Apostle Johnson Suleman, Pastor Chukwuma Nkwocha, Sunday Adelaja, Dr SignnFireman and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome have all at one time or the other being involved in sex scandals.

Today, sexual immorality and idolatry are growing trends in the houses of God. It involves those in the pulpits and the pews. The spirit of Jezebel is often behind this immoral act, tapping into the lust of the flesh with its seductive agenda.

Sadly, men of God are succumbing to the evil desires in their own hearts one by one. Too few recognize the sinister workings of Jezebel's covert seduction. They have bought into what can be called the ‘Jezebel deception’ and are either tolerating sexual immorality in the houses of God.

It is true that altars elevate religious leaders, making them more visible to their congregation. Consequently, they also make their flaws more visible. Preachers gain stature with their position, but their human flaws often surface under the strain of the calling, mirroring the theory of Danish philosopher and theologian, Soren Kierkegaard. “People have an idea that the preacher is an actor on a stage and they are the critics, blaming or praising him,” he said. “What they don’t know is that they are the actors on the stage; he (the preacher) is merely the prompter standing in the wings, reminding them of their lost lines.”

Power may come second after money but the influence women hold over men is unprecedented. Whether it is direct or indirect; a man’s quest for worldly materials is to satisfy a woman. Men cannot escape a day without thinking or contemplating about the nature of women. In fact, such internal actions influence men and make them to take different decisions, some of which are not desired by the action taker. Though, this statement may overlap with the stereotypical statistics of men and the frequency of sexual thoughts, yet it is not only based on hormonal and psychological levels.

This mechanism resembles one of an attraction magnet, where men often habitually and unconsciously seek the company or comfort of the opposite gender. Man’s desire for woman can be traced to the time when God created the

world. When God created woman for man in the Garden of Eden she was everything, man (Adam) needed or would ever want in a companion. The vulnerability of women was the reason why serpent (Satan) tempted the

woman and not the man. The reason is very simple! A man's greatest temptation is a woman.

A woman was made specifically and carefully, by God Almighty! Man was alone and needed a companion, or as the scripture states. A man is not complete without a woman. This is why men that lose wives to death or divorce usually remarry. This is also why men have a capacity to be able to also love more than one woman. In many cultures and religions, it is acceptable for men to have more than one wife.

This is also why it is often said that when a man has a woman in his life that loves God and loves him, he has a great treasure. In the reverse, if Satan manipulates a woman in anyway the man is in trouble. That is the case with many of these men of God who have been scandalised by adultery.

Let us look at the example of David. He loved God probably more than any human that ever lived did, and yet he fell prey to sexual temptation. Bathsheba was beautiful and David as a prophet was not able to control himself. The truth is that all men have specifics when it comes to women. Some men like skinny women, some men like athletic women and some men like voluptuous women. The devil knows your fleshly desires because the weapons of his warfare all deal with our flesh. And when Devil wants to strike; it will send your kind of woman your way and if care is not taken, you will not be able to resist and you will find yourself in trouble.

Samson is another example of how the devil knows our flesh! Samson was called by God to kill Philistines, yet, he equally fell prey to Philistine woman.

The truth is that, all men no matter the class, status, tribe, faith or position have the same weakness and it is woman.

When the devil tempted Eve, he appealed to her intellect and emotions, men on the other hand are not that complex when it comes to what will get his attention. Man is a visual creature that sexually gets aroused by what he sees. This is why men don’t need a lot of stimuli to get sexually aroused.

While most men are vulnerable to the temptation of the women; men of God are the potential preys that the ‘prowling spirit of Jezebel’ is looking to devour. It takes fear of God, discipline and self-restraint for any man of God not to give in to the temptation of the flesh. The reason Satan went after the woman was he knew that the man would give in to the woman. Satan always perverts God’s gifts.