Osun SUBEB PS, Alhaji Kolawole lauds Gov Oyetola for mandating inclusion of history in school curriculum  

Osun State Government is committed to ensuring teaching of history as part of school curriculum in the state so as to enable children learn about the past and prepare them for the future, particularly in preserving culture and identity.

The The Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Fatai Kolawole said this in Osogbo in a chat with The Nigerian Voice on the sideline of the Teachers Professional Development training organized by SUBEB in conjunction with UBEC Abuja for teachers in the state.

Kolawole noted that the State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola had mandated the managers of state's education policies to incorporate history in the school curriculum so that children would be thought history and learn about culture and tradition.

"Long before President Muhammad Buhari's directive that history should be part of school curriculum in the country, Governor Oyetola had mandated us to make history part of school curriculum in Osun and we complied immediately."

Teaching history in schools will help our children to learn about the important events of the past and prepare them for the future. This will help us preserve out culture and tradition because it will enable our children to know where we are coming from.

"Of course, if you don't know where you are coming from, you tend to forget your source and that source and it essence may be erases and go into extinction. If we don't teach our children about our history, how do you want them to know where we are coming from. How do we prepare them for the future."

"We commend Governor Oyetola for his foresight in identifying this basic need for a sustainable future. It shows that the governor is very intelligent and brilliant. The Governor has a very deep intuitive way of advancing education based on solid foundation", Kolawole said