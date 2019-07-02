EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge, granted bail, leave totravel abroad for medicare

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for alleged money laundering, even as the court granted his application to travel to South Africa for medical treatment.

The trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, also ordered the release of Fayose's international passport and that the passport be returned to the court on September 16, 2019.

The re-arraignment followed the re-assignment of the case to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke after the prosecution expressed loss of confidence in Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, who was previously handling it.

EFCC counsel, Mr. S. A. Adewale had told the court last Friday that the prosecution was not ready for the arraignment, prompting the adjournment of the matter till today.

Fayose was arraigned alongside a company, Spotless Investment Limited today, on the same 11 counts, with which he was charged by the EFCC on October 22, 2018,

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and his counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) applied that he should be allowed to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted by Justice Olatoregun, to which the EFCC counsel, Adebisi Adeniyi raised no objection.

Justice Aneke consequently admitted the former governor to bail in the terms and conditions earlier granted by Justice Olatoregun.

The trial was adjourned till September 16, 17, 18 and 19 as well as October 21 to 25, 2019.