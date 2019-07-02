MADUMERE CLOCKS 55

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere will on July 4 clock 55.

Prince Madumere is one of the founding members of All Progressives Congress. He was part of Chief Ethelbert Okorocha’s administration for eight years where he served as Chief of Staff, Government House and later as the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

Madumere is a United States trained technocrat from the San Jacinto College and University of Houston, Texas. He trained in Management and Business. He also has Masters’ Degree in History and International Studies. He is a fellow of Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Strategic Management and many others, having gone through the routine training and having practised as a Management Consultant.

Prince Madumere before venturing into murky waters of politics was an Area Manager, Pepsi Co Inc. United States and also Headed Channels Development where he traveled to over 50 countries negotiating partnership and expansion of the business ventures.

Madumere, who is from a Royal family, Achi, Ezi Autonomous Community, Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, has made serious impression in the hearts of Imo people, especially the oil bearing communities because of his ability to resolve most of the crises that caused many years of restiveness. He replicated the same successes while managing crises among Traditional Rulers and creation of autonomous communities where he was applauded for his integrity and forthrightness.

It will be recalled that he was one of the few Deputy Governors who survived an impeachment onslaught when an Owerri court declared the purported impeachment as null, void and of no effect. Apart from having served as Chief of Staff, Government House and as Deputy Governor, Imo State, he was also a frontline APC governorship aspirant before the 2019 general election.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Madumere traditionally will be marking the day with Thanksgiving and celebrate with Special Children at the orphanage on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Madumere is a member of the Federal Republic and has bagged other national and international Awards on service, leadership and integrity. In 2016, he won The Voice Magazine African Personality of the Year award.