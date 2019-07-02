RUGA: IYC Warns South-south Governors, Threatens Bloodbath

South-south Governors have been warned never to succumb to the ruga settlement being canvassed for by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), president, Pereotubo Oweilaemi Esq., in a press statment Tuesday signed and made available to The Nigerian Voice, said the ploy of FG was not acceptable in the Ijaw Nation.

According to him, the proposed Ruga settlement for Fulani cattle rearers in the various states of the federation will not be accepted in Ijaw land. We don't have land to accommodate foreigners.

He argued that there are enough lands for that purpose in the northern part to hatch the plans of the federal government.

"The desert North is big enough for the Fulanis to rear their cattle. We will not accommodate people whose ultimate goal is to carry out religious jihad against their hosts in order to establish their Islamic caliphate. The Fulanis who have been terrorising the indigenous people in the Meddle Belt as well as some parts of Southern Nigeria are seen as a Trojan horse to us".

In his words: "IYC rejects in its entirety the move by the Federal Government to establish the said Ruga settlement for the Fulanis. The Government should not by act or omission instigate ethno-religious crisis in the Country. The genocide being perpetrated against the Meddle Beltans by these Fulani warmongers under Buhari's government has not been addressed by the latter with a determined effort".

Barr. Oweilaemi argued further that the presidency has kept mute over the activities of the herdsmen that have done more harm than good.

Hear him: "At height of the killings by the Fulani terrorists, the presidency only said the Meddle Belt people should relinquish their ancestral lands to the killer herdsmen or be ready to be killed continuously. How can we cede a land to such persons who take delight in massacring innocent people under the gleeful eyes of the federal government of Nigeria?

He stressed that people whose trade in stock is to kill without any human feelings would not be allowed into their lands, "We will not invite such Trojan horses to our land in order not to betide future generations".

Meanwhile, IYC has warned governors in the South-south region alongside that of Ondo state not to accept the death trap.

"We are warning the six governors of the South South states together with the Governor of Ondo State not to accept that dangerous proposal. Should any of them being politically cajoled to accept the proposal then we will take a bloody revolution against them and their imperial interest. This is not a warning. Ijaw people are ready to defend our land even with the last drop of our blood.

"On the Fulani Vigilante Group, our message is the same. We don't need any vigilante group by the world number four terrorist organisation. If the Government of Nigeria cannot protect us then the Ijaw nation is able to protect our lands and people. We are able to protect our territorial integrity to ward off internal and external aggressors including criminal syndicates. The security of lives and property is constitutionally vested in the government.

"If however, the government is unable to protect us then we will set up our own security outfits to protect our lands. President Buhari should immediately call his Fulani people to order before they set the Country ablaze. Nigeria is on the precipice which is heading to the cliff. The time bomb is ticking faster than expected. The antics of the Fulani ethnic group may ignite the conflagration which will consume the entire the Country. Our patient is running thin", he warned.