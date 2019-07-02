Zulum Flags Off Distribution Of Farm Implements, Cash Disbursement to 7,533 IDPs in Jere LGA ... 100,000 beneficiaries targeted before the end ofthe year

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday flaged off distribution of seeds, farm Kits and cash tokens to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to enable them fully participate in this year's (2019) farming activities at Muna Garage IDPs Camp along Gamboru Ngala Road-Mafa in Maiduguri.

The Governor assured the beneficiaries of the commitment of his administration's priority to security of lives and property of the citizens and boosting of agricultural activities in the state.

"I'm highly pleased to commence the distribution of seeds and other equally important farm implements to, IDPs returness and other farmers for the 2019 rainy season.

" Today's occasion therefore, symbolizes the beginning of distribution of highly needed seeds to farmers in Borno state, especially farmers who find it very difficult to procure for themselves.

"This administration plans to distribute seeds and cash for this year's raining and dry season farming to total number of 100,000 farmers in Borno state before December", Zulum said.

The Governor also directed the State Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation as well as the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to begin profiling other beneficiaries in other areas to benefit from the governennt gesture with immediate effect.

He also advised the beneficiaries to make proper and good use of the items distributed, warning them against selling it or using it as food.

Zulum further charged them to report any irregularities they see while also warning the officials to discharge their duties accordingly.

The Governor symbolically presented the items by personally handing over to some items to the IDPs.

Earlier, the acting Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Agriculture, Barr. Bajale Musa, who welcomed the Governor disclosed that the flagging off ceremony was a demonstration of the Governor's 10 point agenda.

"Within the 34 years of the Governent, both human and machineries have been mobilized to cultivate over 10,000 hectares of land.

"Finally I enjoin the beneficiaries to make good use of the items. I wish us quick virtue of peace and God's protection of the state and Governor", Musa said.

The Secretary of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), Alhaji Bulama Dawud Kyari, disclosed that the Muna Garage IDPs Camp is accommodating IDPs from Mafa, Marte, Jere, Dikwa, Gamborun Ngala, Kala Balge, Konduga and Bama Local Government Areas of the state and making a tatal of 34,741 IDPs and a number of 6159 households out of which 7,533 IDPs are expected to benefit Tuesday.

The Governor was accompanied during the flagging off ceremony by the Borno State APC Chairman Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, the Speaker, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, top government officials, APC party leaders and many dignitaries.

Furthermore, after flagging off the farm kits, the Governor proceeded on official tour to Khaddamari, the headquarters of Jere Local Government Area, Zabarmari, Dusuman and Gongulon towns .

He addressed the villagers in security measures, coloration with the military, CJTF and vigilante hunters, governennt priorities on education, health , agriculture and entrepreneurship among others to improve their living conditions and boost the state economy while soliciting for their support and cooperation as well as prayers.