34 Old Kidney Transplant Patient Seeks More Fund Intervention As She Arrives India For Treatment

A 34 years old Nigerian young lady, Mrs. Angel Christiana Seleiyi, who was diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Failure, an acute kidney disease that required over 15million has finally gotten an upfront financial intervention, for the Kidney transplant in Indian.

She is therefore calling on Nigerians and international agencies to further come to her aide for the completion of the kidney transplant which the Indian doctors says would require more 7million naira. On arrival, the Indian medical experts expressed displeasure at the deteriorated situation and condition of her kidney, stressing that it couldn't have gotten this bad, if she had been placed under proper dialysis at the initial state of the kidney problem in Nigeria.

In a reaction to this, the Patient, Mrs. Angel Christiana narrated her encounter with medical institutions in Nigeria as regards the hundreds of thousands she and her family members spent on her haemodialysis, not knowing that the Nigerian practitioners placed her under an improper and inappropriate dialysis.

Mrs. Christiana also expressed gratitude and appreciation to the loving and caring citizens of Nigeria, who came to her rescue in times she needed help the most. She described Nigeria as a God blessed nation, filled with kindhearted and benevolent individuals who cares about humanity.

Her account details are: 0245444101 GTBank. Acc. Name: Eugene Seleiyi Peters. Her phone number is 09027747454 ( Watsapp too)