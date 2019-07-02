You are unfair to Igbo, Anglican bishop tells Buhari

The Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Niger West, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Johnson Ekwe, has alleged that some of President Muhammadu Buhari's actions were unfair to Igbo ethnic nationality.

He accused the Buhari government of embarking on deliberate policies to suppress the Igbo and “doing everything possible to make Ndigbo vulnerable and irrelevant ever in the affairs of the country.”

The cleric stated this in his address at the third synod of the diocese held at Immanuel Church, Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

intimidated in the face of all these, he asked the President to caution the leadership of the MACBAN or be ready to face the consequences of their action.

The address read in part,'For the Fulani Islamic extremists, Igbo would either bow to Islam or be marked as 'useless infidels', the big headache of the Nigerian Islamisation project of the Fulani herdsmen.

What was the reason for proscribing the nonviolent Indigenous People of Biafra and branding it a terrorist group while the Federal Government and the violent Miyetti Allah group went into round table negotiations to be paid in dollars?

“Let the Federal Government tell us when Nigeria has become the Federal Republic of the Fulani of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“They should equally tell us if Muhammadu Buhari has ceased to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to become that of the Fulani herdsmen and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

Punch