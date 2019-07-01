IGP deploys crack detectives to Bayelsa to trail killers of policemen 

The Inspector General of Police, Mohamedu Adamu has ordered a massive manhunt for the killers of policemen in Bayelsa State today.

The unknown gunmen stormed the Agudama Ekpetiama Divisional Police Headquarters in Yenagoa and killed the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla.

They also killed three other Police officers and two other policemen sustained serious injury in the attack.

The IGP in a press statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba condemned the attack.

He pledges that no stone will be left unturned towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

The IGP ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident.

While paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the police Chief condoleed the families of the four Cops who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland, describing the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the policemen are exposed to in their daily task of protecting the people.

The IGP enjoins the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help the Law Enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals.