Yahoo boys bag jail term in Enugu

The Federal High Court, Enugu, today convicted and sentenced five Yahoo boys for perpetrating internet scam.

The convicts, Orji Uchenna, Chime Isaiah, Ogbu Obinnna, Dunu Franklyn Tochukwu and Victor Patrick were dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office

They were arraigned before Justice N.I Buba for their involvement in internet fraud also known as Yahoo-Yahoo.

They all pleaded guilty when the charge was read to each of them individually and pleaded with the court to be lenient with them

The prosecution counsel, Dalyop Eunice Vou told the court that investigations by the EFCC revealed that the convicts were in the habit of using fraudulent names and emails to defraud unsuspecting citizens of foreign countries.

He said "Orji was found to have represented himself as George Terry Williams, a British widower in the Internet and knowingly sent the identity through his Whatsapp to Novelette Lothian."

"Similarly, Dunu represented himself to be Rafiek Rafiek, Dimitri Folly-Adjo and Philipe Williams Paul, in the Internet and knowingly sent same through his FaceBook account- Philipe Williams Paul to one Mrs. Galina Kabarcekov."

"Ogbu in his part, represented himself to be Rev. Father Micheal Donatus, a priest in the Internet and knowingly, sent a message through his email to one Kris Mohanpersad, while Chime who also represented himself as Russell March, an American and knowingly sent a message through an email account:[email protected] to several individuals."

The prosecution counsel urged the court to sentence them based on the plea bargain agreement they entered with the Commission.

The defense counsel, Ernest O. Isiewu, however, asked the court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that the convicts were all first offenders.

Justice N.I Buba found them guilty and sentenced them to one month imprisonment respectively. He equally ordered that the iphones and laptops recovered from the convicts be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.