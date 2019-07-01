BREAKING: Atiku to call 400 witnesses against Buhari as full hearing begins

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), hearing the case of former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would be hearing testimonies from 400 witnesses from the petitioners to prove that President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly declared the winner of the February 23, 2019 election.

This much was made known by their lawyer, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), at the resumed sitting of the tribunal in Abuja, on Monday, where further procedures of how the case would go, including the examination of witnesses.

It was also a day the five-man tribunal, headed by Mohammed Garba, gave them a 14-day period to tender all documents they need to prove their case, as prescribed under paragraph 16(3) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act.

Uzoukwu, said as much as his clients had proposed 400 witnesses, they “intend to call as many witnesses as possible within the prescribed time,” also informed the tribunal that counsel representing the various parties in the case had also agreed that “we will tender and reserve objection till final addresses”.

“What we have not agreed on yet is whether we will be given opportunity or isolate the preliminary objection from the main address.”

“We are also not too sure on the length of time of cross-examination.”

Justice Garba said, the length of time for cross-examination “will be dependent on the circumstances and facts”, particularly the number of witnesses parties to the case intended to call.”

“But we shall set a template for cross-examination which will not be sacrosanct.”

