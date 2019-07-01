Delta Governor, Catholic Bishop, Others Congratulate Diokpa Dunkwu At 90

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Diokpa Paul Chukwuka Dunkwu (Esq.) on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary.

Similarly, the Catholic Bishop of Issele Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Michael Odogwu Elue, has described Diokpa Dunkwu as a man who has impacted positively on the lives of several persons.

The Governor and the Bishop were among the dignitaries who spoke during a birthday thanksgiving mass/reception held at St. John Mary Vianney Catholic Church, Asaba, on Saturday to commemorate the event.

Okowa, represented by a Commissioner designate and immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, described the celebrant as an individual who has contributed to the development of his community, Okpanam, Delta State and Nigeria in general.

He advised youths to emulate the virtues of Diokpa Dunkwu so as to live fulfilled lives and urged them to shun cultism, drug abuse, kidnapping and other criminal activities which are detrimental to their wellbeing.

In the same vein, Bishop Elue, represented by Very Rev. Fr. John Ikechukwu Aduba, wished the celebrant good health and more years ahead, adding that the Diocese appreciates his contributions to the growth of the church.

Also speaking, Rev. Fr. John Konyeke, noted that true to his name, Paul, the celebrant have been exhibiting strong impeccable character that have distinguished him from others he has come across, stressing that the world would have been incomplete without Diokpa Dunkwu.

The celebrant, who is the Diokpa of Umumale Village, Obodo Ogwugwu Quarters, Okpanam, was called to the Bar in 1963 and was a Legal Adviser to late Governor Ambrose Ali of defunct Bendel State.