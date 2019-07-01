COZA: 24 Public Interests Lawyers And Advocates Volunteer To Take Up Busola Dakolo’s Case Against Pastor

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has said no fewer than 24 public interests lawyers and advocates have volunteered to take up the case of Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo at no cost.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, leader of COPA, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, describing the rape allegation as ”grievous and must therefore not be swept under the carpet.”

Olajengbesi said that the decision of the lawyers to take up the matter was due to the fact that similar allegations had been levelled against the pastor in the past.