Onuesoke Congratulates Delta Speaker On His Daughter’s Marriage

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has sent a congratulatory message to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori on the marriage ceremony of his daughter, Omonigho Oborevwori.

The Speaker’s daughter, Omonigho Oborevbori got married to Mr Ogohukwu Mearanyonye at the country home of Chief Oborevwori located at Osubi, Delta State.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline during the traditional marriage ceremony of the couples at Osubi, the PDP bigwig said the news of the marriage of the Speaker’s daughter, Omonigho Oborevbori to Ogohukwu Mearanyonye is a joyful one.

He stated that this momentous occasion marks the start of their life together, praying that the journey of the couple would be a happy one filled with peace and harmony, joy and laughter, romance and passion.

While wish the young couple that enduring love that would be the crown with jewel that ties together all the rest and very best blessings of married life, Onuesoke expressed gratitude to the bride's father saying, “As proud parents of Oborevwori, I wish to celebrate and credit you for such a wonderful and Christian upbringing that produced such an amazing bride.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this marriage will be blessed and yield better off springs in your family.

“May the good Lord continue to lead your way and bless your family".